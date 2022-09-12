Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 Dancing with the Stars cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos show the celebrities with the pro dancers they have been partnered with wearing colorful, coordinating outfits.

This season will see fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev.

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; CODA actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Charlie's Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from Sex and the City with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette with Val Chmerkovskiy.

The dance competition series is moving to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

Season 31 is to kick off Sept. 19, with Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as the judges.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are the co-hosts.