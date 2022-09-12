Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Fraser picked up the prize for Performance for his work in The Whale and Yeoh was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award.

Styles -- along with co-stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett -- shared the ensemble Performance honor for My Policeman.

Sam Mendes, who helmed Empire of Light, earned the Ebert Director Award, while Buffy Sainte-Marie accepted the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, Hildur Gui°nadottir earned the Artisan Award and Sally El Hosaini from The Swimmers scored the Emerging Talent statuette.

Films that screen at the Canadian festival are often included in Hollywood's later awards conversations.