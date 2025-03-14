Basic Instinct icon Sharon Stone says she filmed scenes for Another Simple Favor, but they didn't make it into the final cut.

Stone made the comment on an E! News Instagram video post about possible tension between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively while they are on the press tour for the film.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all. LOVED it," Stone wrote on Thursday's post.

E! News then commented on her remark, "DO TELL, @sharonstone."

Deadline reported that Stone's involvement in the project was not previously announced and it is not known what character she would have been seen playing.

The thriller is set for theatrical release on May 1.