Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka is set to star in Season 4 of Industry on the BBC and HBO.

Among the other new faces to the show will be Jack Farthing , Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly and Max Minghella.

Returning cast members include Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, and Miriam Petche.

"Kiernan Shipka will star as Hayley Clay, executive assistant at payment processor Tender," the BBC said in a press release Thursday.

"Jack Farthing is Edward Smith, troublemaker and long-time friend of Henry Muck (Kit Harington). Toheeb Jimoh is Kwabena Bannerman, trader at Mostyn Asset Management and Amy James-Kelly is Jennifer Bevan, newly promoted Minister in the Labour government."

Production is expected to begin on the eight new episodes later this month in the United Kingdom.

The show was created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

It follows young people working in London's finance firms.