Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Musician Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 92)

-- Musician Quincy Jones in 1933

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Michael Martin Murphey (Lost Gonzo Band) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Walter Parazaider (Chicago) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946

-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 79)

-- Comedian/actor Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 77)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Tamara Tunis in 1959 (age 66)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Michael Bland (Soul Asylum) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Kristian Bush (Sugarland) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 39)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 17)