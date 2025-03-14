Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Musician Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 92)-- Musician Quincy Jones in 1933-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 89)-- Musician Michael Martin Murphey (Lost Gonzo Band) in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Walter Parazaider (Chicago) in 1945 (age 80)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 79)-- Comedian\/actor Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 77)-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Tamara Tunis in 1959 (age 66)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Michael Bland (Soul Asylum) in 1969 (age 56)-- Musician Kristian Bush (Sugarland) in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 42)-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 39)-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 39)-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 37)-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 31)-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 17)