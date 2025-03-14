Lizzo is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer released the single "Still Bad" and an accompanying music video Friday.

The video begins with the singer on the hood of a car, experiencing apparent flashbacks from her "Love in Real Life" music video, which dropped in February.

She is even wearing the same outfit that she wore in that first video, until someone drenches Lizzo with a bucket of red paint.

"I don't need him I need a drink," the music artist says, suddenly appearing in a red outfit in the middle of a forest.

A car is on fire behind her.

"We need the full album like yesterday," one fan said, her comment generating more than 300 likes.

Prior to "Love in Real Life," the Grammy Award winner had not dropped a single since 2023.