Ted Lasso is returning for Season 4.

Jason Sudeikis , who portrays Lasso in the comedy series, confirmed the news on the New Heights podcast which dropped Friday.

"Is there Season 4?" asked retired NFL football player and podcast co-host Jason Kelce. "Is it in the works?"

"We're writing Season 4 now," Sudeikis responds. "That's the official word. Ted's coaching a woman's team."

The show, which premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020, has received 13 Emmy awards.