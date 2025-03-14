Actress, singer and makeup entrepreneur Selena Gomez has released new music.

The 32-year-old billionaire released "Sunset Blvd," and a music video to accompany it featuring fiance Benny Blanco, on Friday.

The video shows Gomez and Blanco get close, and ends with Gomez appearing to eat a tiny version of Blanco.

The track is set to appear on I Said I Love You First, the couple's collaborative album arriving March 21.

"Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together," Gomez said on Instagram prior to the song's release.

She shared a black-and-white image with Blanco in that post, adding that the photo was their first as a couple. Blanco proposed to singer in December.

"Already know this is going to be on repeat," Hulu commented.

Gomez stars in Only Murders in the Building, which streams on Hulu.

Other previously-released songs set to appear on I Said I Love You First include "Call Me When You Break Up" with Gracie Abrams, "Scared of Loving You" and "...I Can't Get Enough" with J Balvin and Tainy.