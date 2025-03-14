Grammy-winning artist Chappell Roan released "The Giver," a new song that sees the pop singer making her first foray into the country genre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single, which released Friday on platforms including YouTube and Spotify, was co-written by Dan Nigro and Paul Jacob Cartwright.

"We've never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music," Roan wrote in an Instagram post. "I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."

She said the new song shouldn't be taken as a sign that there's a full country album in her future.

"Right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun," she wrote.

A second post urged her fans to keep an open mind about the country genre.

"Country music is fire. It's the campiest of camp. Some of you may be new to the country scene and not quite sure what to make of me having a fiddle and banjo in my song," she wrote. "Understandable, boo. It is something different and sometimes different can feel bad because it's unfamiliar, but I encourage you to give her another shot."

Roan signed off by writing: "Thank you to all the country divas who came before me."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!