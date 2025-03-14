K-pop girl group Le Sserafim released Hot, their latest EP, on Friday, along with an accompanying music video for the title track.

"Hot" is the second song on the mini-album. The group previously released their EP Crazy in August and their album Unforgiven in 2023.

Together Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae form Le Sserafim.

The video shows one of the singers appearing to melt after touching a golden heart.

J-Hope, from the popular boy band BTS, joined Yunjin to perform the choreography that the group followed in the video.

He recently released his "Sweet Dreams" single with Miguel.

In addition to "Hot," Le Sserafim's EP includes the tracks "Born Fire," "Come Over," "Ash" and "So Cynical."