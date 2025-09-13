Reality TV personality Sharon Osbourne posted on social media that she is still struggling two months after the death of her husband, heavy-metal legend Ozzy Osbourne at the age of 76.

"I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights," Sharon wrote.

"Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with," she added alongside a video of her working with falcons. 'The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical. I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

Ozzy, lead singer of Black Sabbath, was married to Sharon from 1982 until his death in July.

They have three adult children -- Jack, Kelly and Aimee.