Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has announced that Practical Magic 2 has wrapped production.

"That's a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic," Kidman wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The post contained a short video of Kidman and her co-star Sandra Bullock walking together outside.

Helmed by Susanne Bier, the film is set for theatrical release on Sept. 18, 2026.

It is a sequel to 1998's Practical Magic, which follows witch sisters, Sally and Gillian, as they try to figure out how to stop a curse that kills the men they love.

The original blockbuster was directed by Griffin Dunne and was based on Alice Hoffman's book of the same name.

The cast of the sequel will also include Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod.