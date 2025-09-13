Model Gabriella Brooks has shared on Instagram photos of the engagement ring Hunger Games alum Liam Hemsworth gave her when he recently proposed marriage.

Brooks, 29, posted the gallery, which included a casual portrait of the happy couple and closeup of her hand with a massive diamond ring on it, on Friday.

A white heart emoji accompanied the collection.

People.com said the couple have been dating since 2019 and they sparked engagement buzz last month when Brooks' ring was photographed while they were on vacation in Spain.

Hemsworth, 35, was previously married to singer-actress Miley Cyrus, 32, in 2018. They divorced a short time later.