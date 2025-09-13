Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Stray Kids' Karma at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and BigXthaPlug's I Hope You're Happy at No. 10.