Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 09/13/2025
Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Stray Kids' Karma at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and BigXthaPlug's I Hope You're Happy at No. 10.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.