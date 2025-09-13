Goonies and Lord of the Rings icon Sean Astin has been elected president of Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Hurd , 58, from Ash vs. Evil Dead, Blindspot and Star Trek: Picard was voted secretary-treasurer of the organization, which represents screen and radio actors.

"Now is a time for optimism and creativity. I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy," Astin said in a statement Friday.

"I congratulate my running mate, Michelle Hurd, the entire Coalition 2025, and every member across all 25 locals who put themselves forward to serve. I look forward to working with all of you. I have to thank my wife, Christine, and our daughters, Ali, Elizabeth and Bella, for their love and support," he added. "Finally, I am the first, second generation president of our union. My mother, Patty Duke, modeled for me the awesome responsibility of caring for every member of our union. I'm excited to get to work."

Astin, 56, succeeds Fran Drescher, 67, as the union's head after The Nanny star stepped aside following four years of service in the role.

Duke -- who died in 2006 at the age of 69 -- was president of SAG from 1985 to 1988.