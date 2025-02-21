Shakira won six awards at the 37th annual Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony Thursday, more than any other artist at the Miami event.

The iconic singer, 48, won Album of the Year and Pop-Urban Album of the Year for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Crossover Collaboration of the Year and Pop-Urban Collaboration of the Year for "Punteria" with Cardi B , Pop Female Artist of the Year and Mexican Music Collaboration of the Year for "Entre Parentesis" with Group Frontera.

Shakira is presently on tour and delivered remarks via a video broadcast.

"It is very moving for me to receive the album of the year award," she said, according to Billboard. "It means a lot. This is an album that has cost me sweat, tears, many experiences, and more than two years work, so I appreciate this recognition very much."

She then "delivered an exclusive show from her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour," according to a press release.

Shakira recently had to push back a show due to a hospitalization while in Peru. She is set to perform in North America beginning in May.

Other Premio Lo Nuestro winners included Cara Leon, who was honored with five awards, and Karol G and Camilo, who were recognized with four apiece.

Univision aired the show, which took place in Miami's Kaseya Center.