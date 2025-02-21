Blackpink's Jennie has teamed up with Grammy-winner Doechii on new music.

The duo released the song "ExtraL" and its music video Friday.

The track will appear on Jennie's upcoming solo album Ruby, which arrives March 7.

The video begins with Jennie, 29, smiling into the camera before panning out to reveal a room filled with assorted chairs.

Jennie then appears as an android in an apparent sandbox.

"Do my ladies run this?" she asks.

Doechii, who recently took home a Grammy for Best Rap Album, appears about a minute into the song.

"Misbehaved miss push my pen," she says. "I can't tame my passion for him."

Doechii, 26, and Jennie wear red bralette tops beneath white blazers, and white pants.

The YouTube video quickly generated nearly 47,000 comments.

"The way Doechiii joined the song gave me goosebumps," wrote one fan. "This song is so good."

"ExtraL" is the third song Jennie has released off her upcoming 15-track album.

She released a music video for "Love Hangover," in January.

Doechii dropped her single "Nosebleeds," Feb. 3, the day after her Grammy win.

Blackpink, the K-pop girl group that Jennie belongs to, along with Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo recently announced a world tour.

Jennie is also touring The Ruby Experience in March.