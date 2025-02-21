Canadian pop singer Tate McRae is back with new music.

The music artist, 21, released the album So Close to What Friday, along with a music video for her song "Revolving Door," the third track on the album.

The video begins with McRae walking down a dark hallway that is papered with images of the star. She opens a door and enters a large white room with several doors.

"All 15 doors representing each track on the album," she wrote in an Instagram post promoting her new music. "This video means so much to me. We put our blood sweat tears and 11 hours in these pumps into this video."

McRae and the other dancers in the video wear heels and matching white sets that consist of tank tops and shorts.

"Try to call you off like a bad habit," she sings. "But I keep coming back like a revolving door."

The singer breaks down in tears toward the end of the video after singing, "I need a minute."

The album is McRae's first since Think Later dropped in 2023. She is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live March 1, and will launch her Miss Possessive Tour in June.