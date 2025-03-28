The Sex Pistols are touring North America for the first time in over two decades, the band announced Friday.

Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock will take the stage with Frank Carter beginning Sept. 16 in Dallas, with stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and San Francisco before concluding in Los Angeles Oct. 16.

Shows will include songs from Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, which dropped in 1977.

The announcement comes as the band releases the second vinyl its Live in the U.S.A. album trilogy.

"These recordings, featuring iconic tracks like 'God Save the Queen,' document the band amidst hostile crowds and historical upheaval, solidifying their impact on rock and roll," a press release states.