Netflix announced Friday that Mary Steenburgen was cast in Season 2 of A Man on the Inside. The show stars her husband, Ted Danson.

Steenburgen will play Mona Margadoff, a musician involved in Charles' (Danson) next case. Netflix renewed the show in December after its November premiere.

Inspired by the documentary The Mole Agent, Charles works for private detective Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). In Season 1, she hired Charles to live in a retirement home to investigate thefts in residents' apartments.

The season finale set up Charles agreeing to work for Julie on future undercover cases.

A Man on the Inside reunited Danson with The Good Place creator Mike Schur. Danson told UPI in an interview for the first season that he appreciated comedies that incorporated dramatic elements.

Charles is a widower who finds a new social circle in the retirement home and also learns to open up to his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).