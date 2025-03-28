Mumford & Sons dropped Rushmere, their first album in over six years, Friday.

Their latest release contains 10 tracks, including "Malibu," "Caroline," "Monochrome," "Truth," "Where It Belongs," "Anchor," "Surrender," "Blood On the Page," "Carry On" and the previously released title track, "Rushmere," which arrived in January.

The band, which consists of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane following Winston Marshall's 2021 exit, also announced an upcoming tour across North America Friday.

The 32-stop tour kicks off in Charleston, S.C., on July 27, and ends in Omaha, Neb. on Oct. 26.

"We are excited to announce our North American tour and will be bringing along some very special guests," they wrote in a post announcing the upcoming shows.

Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakoy, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perz, Margo Price, Luius, Madison Cunningham, Good Nieghbours and Divorce are slated to join them.

The band will also be among the music artists headlining Radio 1's Big Weekend May 25.

Prior to Rushmere, the group released Delta in 2018.