My Bloody Valentine is going on tour for the first time in over a decade, the band announced on social media Friday.

A November 22 performance in Dublin was announced in 2024, which sold out within days.

On Friday, the group announced three additional shows. They will take the stage Nov. 24 in Manchester, England, Nov. 25 in London, and Nov. 27 in Glasgow, Scotland, the post states.

Tickets will be available for purchase April 4, but fans are instructed to register for the band's newsletter for presale registration.

Within hours, the post had accumulated hundreds of comments, with fans requesting additional shows in various places.

The group released their album Isn't Anything in 1988, and their most recent, m b v in 2013.