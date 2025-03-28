Netflix is previewing a documentary about the Stranger Things stage show that premiered on a London West End stage in 2023, and is arriving on Broadway Friday.

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow arrives on the streamer April 15.

"It's a prequel that's set in 1959," a voice says in the trailer, released Friday, about the show. "And it tells a story of Henry Creel in Hawkins."

In the Netflix series, Creel is the monster Vecna (portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower). Louis McCartney portrays the character on stage.

"It took us a while to find it, but while working on Season 4, we found the answer in the character of Vecna / Henry Creel. He's so complex, with such a dense backstory, that we actually needed more [space] to explore him. We finally had a story worth putting on stage," said Matt Duffer, who co-created the Netflix series, of the play's storyline.

The new documentary gives viewers a glimpse into how the team created London show, which begins Broadway previews March 28 before its opening April 22.

Co-creator Ross Duffer said "the goal of the play was always to enhance Season 5," which arrives on the streamer this year.