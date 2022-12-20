South Korean singer and rapper Vernon is teasing his new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Seventeen, released a preview of his video for the song "Black Eye" on Tuesday.

The "Black Eye" teaser shows Vernon make a run for it through the city.

"Black Eye" is the title track from Vernon's forthcoming debut solo mixtape of the same name.

Vernon announced Black Eye on Thursday alongside a teaser image that shows him standing on the hood of a car.

Vernon will be the third member of Seventeen to release a solo mixtape, following Hoshi's Spider in April 2021 and Woozi's Ruby in January.

The singer released the solo song "Lotto" in 2015 and "Bands Boy" in 2021.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Vernon, Hoshi, Woozi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan and Dino. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards last week.