Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for Alone at Night on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars in the thriller with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, A$AP Nast, G-Eazy, Sky Ferreira, Cassius Corrigan and Luis Guzman in the cast.

Benson plays a webcam model living alone in a remote house after her ex kicks her out. The power keeps going out threatening her livelihood, while some of her clients make threats.

Anderson plays a sheriff and Hilton appears as a reality TV host. Guzman plays a webcam client.

Alone at Night is Anderson's first acting role since 2018 and marks Hilton's first feature film role since playing herself in The Bling Ring. Benson also starred in The Loneliest Boy in the World, Private Property and Angry Neighbors this year.

Jimmy Giannapoulpos directed the film and co-wrote it with Diomedes Raul Bermudez

Alone at Night is in theaters and video-on-demand Jan. 20.