Fandango announced Tuesday that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the most anticipated movie of 2023.

The movie ticket app surveyed 5,000 ticket buyers.

Runners-up included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming Aquaman, Mission: Impossible and Creed sequels, the Hunger Games prequel and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Fandango also noted that 84% of those surveyed planned to see six or more new movies in theaters, with 97% planning to see more in 2023 than they saw in 2022. Some 72% also expressed interest in seeing movies in IMAX and large-format screens.

Fandango also asked moviegoers what their most anticipated new performances were. The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey won, followed by Viola Davis in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Christopher Walken in Dune: Part 2 and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

For most anticipated horror movie, Salem's Lot topped new entries in the Insidious, Exorcist and Scream franchises, and M3gan. Spider-Verse led most anticipated family films ahead of Super Mario, Little Mermaid, Haunted Mansion and Pixar's Elemental.

The most anticipated live-action comedies are Magic Mike's Last Dance, Barbie, Cocaine Bear, House Party and 80 for Brady. Most anticipated action movies (non-superhero) are Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Hunger Games, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Fast X.

Most anticipated superhero movies are Guardians, Spider-Verse, Ant-Man, The Marvels and Aquaman.