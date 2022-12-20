General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died suddenly Monday at age 55. No cause of death was released.

Eddy's friend, Octavia Spencer , first announced Eddy's death on Instagram. Soap Opera Digest has confirmed with executive producers of the show.

"The world lost another creative angel," Spencer wrote. "Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her."

GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini said Eddy made an indelible mark on the hospital drama.

"The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set," Valentini said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans."

Eddy was a real-life nurse practitioner. She joined the cast of the soap in 2006.

Eddy had acted since 1995 with appearances on The Drew Carey Show, Martin, Married... with Children and Beverly Hills, 90210. She has appeared in movies such as Patch Adams, Blast from the Past, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

She also had a lead role on the comedy Those Who Can't and continued to appear as a guest on shows like Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15 and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.