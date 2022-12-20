Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
UPI News Service, 12/20/2022
Brendan Fraser will be honored at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
Organizers announced Tuesday that Fraser, 54, will receive the Spotlight Award for his performance in the new film The Whale.
Fraser will receive the award Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center. The film festival runs Jan. 5-16.
The Whale is based on the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. Hunter wrote the film adaptation, which is directed by Darren Aronofsky.
The Whale centers on Charlie (Fraser), an obese English professor who attempts to reconcile with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
"Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky's powerful adaptation of The Whale. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness," festival chairman Harold Matzner said. "For this award-caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.