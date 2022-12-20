FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Simpson called daughter Maxwell her "best friend" while celebrating Maxwell's 10th birthday in May.
"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful," she said of Maxwell.
Simpson released her most recent album, the holiday album Happy Christmas, in 2010. She released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles" in November 2021.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.