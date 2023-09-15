Sean "Diddy" Combs is back with a new album.

The 53-year-old rapper, actor and music producer released the album The Love Album: Off the Grid and a music video for the song "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd , 21 Savage and French Montana on Friday.

The "Another One of Me" video shows Combs, The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana perform amid geometric planes and shattered glass.

The Love Album features 22 other songs, including collaborations with The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. and other artists.

The album is Combs' first solo album of new music in nearly 17 years, his first since Press Play in 2006.

Combs performed a medley of his hits at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

The rapper also received the Global Icon Award in recognition of how his "unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond."