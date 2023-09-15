Demi Lovato is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and actress released Revamped, an album featuring rock versions of her previously released songs, on Friday.

Revamped reimagines "Heart Attack," "Confident," "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool for the Summer," "Tell Me You Love Me," "Neon Lights," "Skyscraper," "La La Land," "Give Your Heart a Break" and "Don't Forget."

Lovato collaborated with Slash, The Maine, Nita Strauss and The Used's Bert McCracken on the songs.

"Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever," Lovato previously said on Instagram.

Lovato told Rolling Stone in April 2022 that they were returning their focus to rock and emo music.

The singer shared similar sentiments on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that August.

"My music is more rock now," she said. "So I'm not doing -- even my older songs kind of have a rock flare to them. They're not pop anymore."

Lovato released their most recent album of new music, Holy Fvck, in August 2022.

In addition to her new music, Lovato also recently appeared as the contestant Anonymouse on the Fox singing competition series The Masked Singer.