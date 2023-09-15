Netflix has announced it renewed its live-action manga adaption, One Piece, for a second season.

The eight-episode pirate adventure premiered on Aug. 31 and stars Ii±aki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix said the show got more than 37.8 million views in less than two weeks.

"Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

Eiichiro Oda, who created the graphic novels, as well as executive produces the series, announced the renewal in a video Thursday.

"It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it," he said.

"To everyone who's been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much," he added. "Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Ii±aki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient."