Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown have been booked to perform at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also set to take the stage at the Sept. 28 event, which will stream on Peacock, are Kelsea Ballerini , Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd

Little Big Town is hosting the fan-voted prize presentation.

Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award and Judd will get the Country Champion Award.