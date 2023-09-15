Laura Marano is celebrating the release of her debut album.

The 27-year-old singer and actress released the album I May Be an Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel on Friday.

Marano told fans she is "overwhelmed and grateful" by response to the album thus far.

"I just spent the night surrounded by people I love so much and noooow I am by myself stalking your comments...and I just am so overwhelmed and grateful (not the cute kind, the crying in my bed kind). I can't believe it's finally yours," she tweeted.

Marano will release a music video for her song "Someday" at 2 p.m. EDT.

I May Be an Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel also features the singles "This Time Last Year," "Bad Time Good Time," "Arrow," "Boundaries," "The Valley" and "Brand New Heart."

Marano previously released the EPs Me (2019), You (2020) and Us (2022).

As an actress, she is known for playing Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally and for starring in the films The Perfect Date and Choose Love.