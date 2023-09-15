SZA and Justin Bieber have teamed up on a new version of SZA's song "Snooze."

SZA surprised fans Friday by releasing an acoustic version of "Snooze" featuring Bieber.

"Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now," she wrote on Instagram.

The original version of "Snooze" appears on SZA's album SOS, released in December 2022.

Bieber starred with SZA in the original "Snooze" music video, which also featured Benny Blanco, Young Mazino and Woody McClain.

SZA will release another song, "Slime You Out," with Drake on Friday.

SZA's SOS also features the singles "Shirt," "Nobody Gets Me" and "Kill Bill."

Bieber most recently released the album Justice in 2021.

The singer celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Wednesday.