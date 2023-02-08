'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega is on the run in Super Bowl teaser trailer
UPI News Service, 02/08/2023
Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror movie Wednesday that will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.
The preview shows Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) on the run from the killer Ghostface. In one scene, Sam (Barrera) and her friends must cross a ladder high-up between apartment buildings.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.