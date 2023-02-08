Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror movie Wednesday that will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

The preview shows Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) on the run from the killer Ghostface. In one scene, Sam (Barrera) and her friends must cross a ladder high-up between apartment buildings.

Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney and Samara Weaving also star.

Scream VI is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Oplin and Tyler Gillett. The film is the sixth in the Scream franchise and is a sequel to the 2022 film Scream.

Paramount previously released a trailer featuring Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a character she first played in Scream 4 (2011).

Scream VI opens in theaters March 10.

Barrera is known for the Starz series Vida, while Ortega recently portrayed the title character on the Netflix series Wednesday.