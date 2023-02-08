Tehran will return for a third season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the Israeli spy thriller series for Season 3.

In addition, Hugh Laurie will join the cast in the new season.

Tehran is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn. The series follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity.

"After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad's support if she is to survive," an official description reads.

Laurie will play Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector, in Season 3.

The series also stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi.

Tehran originally premiered on Israel's Kan 11 channel in 2020.

Laurie's other TV roles include Dr. Gregory House on House, Senator Tom James on Veep and Ryan Clark on Avenue 5.