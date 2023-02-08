The Screen Actors Guild has named Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as this year's SAG Awards ambassadors.

The organization said in a press release Wednesday that Gentry, an actress known for the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, and Richardson, an actress who starred in Season 2 of the HBO series The White Lotus, will serve as ambassadors for the 29th annual awards show.

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix's YouTube channel.

SAG Awards ambassadors are actors "who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," in addition to actively using their platform "to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."

As ambassadors, Gentry and Richardson will present awards at the SAG Awards, give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony, and attend various pre-show events, including the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner on Feb. 16.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Ozark lead this year's SAG Awards nominees.