South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released its debut Japanese single album, Best Friend Ever, and a music video for its song of the same name.

The "Best Friend Ever" video shows the members of NCT Dream have a sleepover, where they have a pillow fight and lounge in matching robes.

Best Friend Ever also features the Japanese version of NCT Dream's hit single "Glitch Mode."

NCT Dream consists of NCT's Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group's most recent Korean release, the EP Candy, was released in December.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.

NCT 127 recently completed its second world tour, which drew more than 700,000 fans during its run.