ABC announced the premiere date for the new series RJ Decker. The Scott Speedman drama premieres March 3 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, with episodes available Wednesdays on Hulu.

RJ Decker follows Will Trent and High Potential on Tuesday nights, but pre-empts The Rookie. The Rookie moves to Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 in anticipation of the Tuesday schedule change.

Speedman plays RJ Decker, an ex-con and former newspaper photographer who opens a private investigator business in South Florida. His ex-wife is a journalist married to a police detective but still helps with his cases.

Funding the agency is a mysterious woman from Decker's past. The cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin and Adelaide Clemens.

The series is based on the Carl Hiaasen novel Double Whammy. Rob Doherty adapted and executive produces.

Speedman starred in series Felicity, Last Resort, Animal Kingdom and Teacup and the Underworld movies.