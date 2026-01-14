Scott Speedman show 'RJ Decker' premieres in March, 'The Rookie' moves
UPI News Service, 01/14/2026
ABC announced the premiere date for the new series RJ Decker. The Scott Speedman drama premieres March 3 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, with episodes available Wednesdays on Hulu.
RJ Decker follows Will Trent and High Potential on Tuesday nights, but pre-empts The Rookie. The Rookie moves to Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 26 in anticipation of the Tuesday schedule change.
Speedman plays RJ Decker, an ex-con and former newspaper photographer who opens a private investigator business in South Florida. His ex-wife is a journalist married to a police detective but still helps with his cases.
