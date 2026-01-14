Prime Video announced Wednesday that it has cast the lead in its God of War series. Ryan Hurst will play Kratos in the series.

Kratos was the star of 10 God of War games for Sony's PlayStation. Hurst even played Thor in God of War: Ragnari¶k.

Ronald D. Moore adapts the games. He previously adapted the series Battlestar Galactica and Outlander.

The series is based on the two most recent God of War games. It will focus on Kratos and his son, Atreus.

Previous games will be part of Kratos' backstory as a Spartan warrior who sold his soul to Ares for victory.

A photo shows Hurst standing next to his character, Kratos decked out with red war paint and beard the same length as Hurst's. Hurst previously appeared in Sons of Anarchy, Outsiders, The Mysterious Benedict Society and The Walking Dead.

He will also appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Frederick E.O. Toye willdirect the first two episodes. Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions produce the series.