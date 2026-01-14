Music artist John Forte, who is best known for collaborating with The Fugees and A Tribe Called Quest, was found dead Monday, multiple media outlets reported. He was 50.

Chilmark police chief Sean Slavin confirmed the death in a statement, saying that an investigation is underway, per USA Today.

His body was found at home in Massachusetts, and police said there was not evidence of foul play.

Forte was nominated for a Grammy for his involvement in the Fugee's album The Score, which dropped in 1996.

He also released the albums Poly Sci in 1998 and I, John in 2001.