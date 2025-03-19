Paramount+ is teasing an upcoming third season for School Spirits, which is set to arrive on the streamer in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-second clip shows series star Peyton List , 26, running across a school campus.

List portrays Maddie, who realizes in Season 1 that she is caught in some kind of purgatory with ghosts of one-time high school students and a former teacher.

Meanwhile, her living friends try to understand what happened to her.

The show's second chapter reveals that she "is still stuck in the afterlife with the knowledge of what happened to her and must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life, an official synopsis states.

Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman and Milo Manheim also starred in the sophomore season.

"We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast," said Shauna Phelan, an executive with Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, in the press release.

Sesaon 2 arrived on the streaming platform Jan. 30.