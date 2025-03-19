Max is previewing J.J. Abrams' crime drama series Duster, starring Lost actor Josh Holloway.

"Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer released Wednesday, Holloway's character, Jim, encounters Nina (Rachel Hilson), an FBI agent.

Several scenes of violence follow.

Duster reunites Abrams, one of the creators of Lost, and Holloway, who portrayed Sawyer on the show throughout its six-season run.

The upcoming series also stars Keith David , Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg , Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Abrams and showrunner LaToya Morgan penned the first pair of episodes and are among the executive producers.

Duster premieres May 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and Max.