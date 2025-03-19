Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves face off in a "fire vs. ice" trailer for the John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina, which arrives in theaters June 6.

De Armas portrays an assassin, Eve, who is committed to getting revenge following her father's death.

The trailer shows her fighting and shooting various opponents before John Wick (Reeves) approaches her on a snowy path in the night.

"She sent you here to kill me?" Eve asks Wick.

"Or you can leave," he responds.

"I'm not leaving."

"Your choice," he says before she begins firing at him.

The movie is the fifth in the John Wick universe, and also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and the late actor Lance Reddick.

De Armas previously said that she felt the movie pushed her both mentally and physically.

"I'm actually surprised that I came out of it in one piece," she said.