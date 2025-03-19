Streaming platform Max announced Season 2 of HBO drama series The Last of Us will have the option to stream with American Sign Language interpretation beginning with its April 13 premiere.

The streamer said Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi will perform the ASL interpretation for the show. Max will also release an ASL option for its Emmy-winning Season 1 starting March 31.

"This marks the first time that HBO's original programming will be available to stream in ASL on Max, following the ASL versions of Warner Bros. films such as Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Max announced in a press release. "This expansion in availability of ASL programming continues to build on Max's commitment to create a premium and accessible streaming experience for all subscribers."

The Last of Us, based on the award-winning video game series of the same name from Naughty Dog, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The second season's poster was released on social media last week, and a trailer was released earlier this month.

"We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us," said Naomi Waibel, senior vice president of Global Product Management at Warner Bros. Discovery. "This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience."

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and Max.