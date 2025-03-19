Paris Hilton is teasing her true crime podcast My Friend Daisy, arriving March 26.

Hilton, 44, and her 11:11 Media banner will executive produce the show, which examines the 2021 death of 19-year-old Daisy De La O and how social media helped find her killer.

"If you're anything like me, you probably think of TikTok as a place for cute pet videos, get ready with mes, and viral dance trends. But a few years ago, a group of teenage girls used TikTok for an entirely different and utterly heartbreaking reason -- to track down their friend Daisy's killer," Hilton said in a preview for the show.

Journalist Jenn Swann wrote and hosts the podcast.

"Our host, journalist Jenn Swann spent years digging into this story -- the secrets, the suspects and the system that failed Daisy," Hilton continued in the preview. "This is more than just a murder case. It's a story about justice, resilience, and the power of a viral movement that sparked an international manhunt."

Hilton said she was introduced to the story when she read Swann's piece in The Cut.

"I was heartbroken by what she endured," she told Deadline. "But also deeply moved by the way her community came together using digital activism to demand justice. Partnering with iHeart and Jenn, who already knows Daisy's story was important to me, because together we can reach even more people, raise awareness and continue to stand against domestic violence."

The podcast will premiere with two episodes.

