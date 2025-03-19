Bill Burr appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about starring in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, his new stand-up special Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years -- and his opinion of "nerd" Elon Musk.

Burr, a veteran comedian currently making his Broadway debut as Dave Moss in David Mamet 's classic play, was discussing his new Hulu stand-up special with Fallon when the subject suddenly pivoted to Musk.

"Why does Elon Musk dress like he just got out of a Hot Topic?" Burr asked. "I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story, like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school. It's like, you were a [expletive] nerd, nobody banged you, and now you have hair plugs and your laminated face."

Burr expanded his criticisms to Musk's fellow billionaires.

"Everybody is afraid of these nerds, I don't get it. My whole life, feminists were focusing on frat boys, and guys with their hats on backwards, and they left the nerds alone. And now look at them. They've got people wearing adult diapers driving 18-wheelers trying to get Crocs to the, I don't know, the box store on time. They're horrible, heartless people," he said.

"And then for some reason, if you say that, you're like a communist and we're in bed with the Russians. I don't get any of it. None of it makes sense. And then they try to politicize everything you say, and it's like, I don't know, shouldn't you pay your workers?"

Glengarry Glen Ross is currently in previews on Broadway, while Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years is streaming now on Hulu.