A trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth aired during Super Bowl LIX.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows Scarlett Johansson , who portrays Zora, shooting at vicious dinosaurs surrounding their boat. One of the creatures soars out of the water like a whale.

The film follows Zora and Duncan (Mahershala Ali) as they lead a group to a dinosaur-populated island in search of DNA that could be used to save human lives.

"We put ourselves in a place we don't belong. Survival is a long shot," says Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) in the preview.

Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein also star.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters in July.