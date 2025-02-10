Pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Jay-Z and his daughters were among the stars at Super Bowl LIX Sunday.

The game kicked off with actors Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper introducing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

"Make some noise for your AFC Champion and two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs," Hamm, 53, yelled, his voice cracking.

Cooper, 50, was joined by 8-year-old Declan LeBaron, who had been given tickets to the game by Instagram content creator Zachery Dereniowski in January. That social media video has since gone viral, scoring some 495,000 likes.

Cooper asked LeBaron to attend the Super Bowl, where they spelled out the team name before the players ran onto the field.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift once again cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, from the stands, this time wearing bedazzled shorts, a white tank top, and over-the knee boots.

Other celebrities in attendance were Jay-Z and his daughters with Beyonce -- Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7 -- who posed for photos before the game, and singer Doechii, 26, who recently won a Grammy for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii posted photographs of herself with pop icon Lady Gaga at the game.

The star-studded audience also included Anne Hathaway, Zac Efron, Paul Rudd, Orlando Bloom, Pete Davidson, Kevin Costner and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.